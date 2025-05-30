Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Available Finance consolidated net profit declines 2.58% in the March 2025 quarter

Available Finance consolidated net profit declines 2.58% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 9:23 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.14 crore

Net profit of Available Finance declined 2.58% to Rs 32.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 32.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 12.30% to Rs 104.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 118.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.64% to Rs 0.57 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.140.14 0 0.570.55 4 OPM %64.2957.14 -52.6352.73 - PBDT0.090.08 13 0.300.29 3 PBT0.090.08 13 0.300.29 3 NP32.0632.91 -3 104.21118.83 -12

First Published: May 30 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

