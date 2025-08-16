Available Finance consolidated net profit rises 5.72% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.14% to Rs 0.15 crore

Net profit of Available Finance rose 5.72% to Rs 37.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 35.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7.14% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

