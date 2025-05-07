Avalon Technologies consolidated net profit rises 243.91% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 58.11% to Rs 342.79 crore

Net profit of Avalon Technologies rose 243.91% to Rs 24.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 58.11% to Rs 342.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 216.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 126.65% to Rs 63.44 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 27.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 26.63% to Rs 1098.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 867.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

