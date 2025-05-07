Home / Markets / Capital Market News / National Peroxide reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.49 crore in the March 2025 quarter

National Peroxide reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.49 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales decline 16.28% to Rs 73.70 crore

Net loss of National Peroxide reported to Rs 6.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 3.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 16.28% to Rs 73.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 88.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 16.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 13.85% to Rs 286.87 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 332.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales73.7088.03 -16 286.87332.99 -14 OPM %-3.1910.26 -5.3011.29 - PBDT-2.748.99 PL 18.0340.77 -56 PBT-7.824.13 PL -2.0821.51 PL NP-6.493.07 PL -2.2516.79 PL

First Published: May 07 2025 | 7:45 AM IST

