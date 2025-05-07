Kansai Nerolac Paints consolidated net profit declines 6.52% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.67% to Rs 1816.65 crore

Net profit of Kansai Nerolac Paints declined 6.52% to Rs 108.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 116.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.67% to Rs 1816.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1769.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.58% to Rs 1142.95 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1185.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.28% to Rs 7822.97 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7801.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

