Tamil Nadu Petro Products consolidated net profit rises 118.71% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.94% to Rs 454.29 croreNet profit of Tamil Nadu Petro Products rose 118.71% to Rs 26.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.94% to Rs 454.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 437.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 16.56% to Rs 58.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 50.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.49% to Rs 1823.27 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1665.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content