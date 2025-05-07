Tamil Nadu Petro Products consolidated net profit rises 118.71% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.94% to Rs 454.29 crore

Net profit of Tamil Nadu Petro Products rose 118.71% to Rs 26.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.94% to Rs 454.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 437.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.56% to Rs 58.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 50.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.49% to Rs 1823.27 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1665.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

454.29437.081823.271665.215.702.673.484.3229.9921.0585.33101.4623.7314.6160.0778.8526.8812.2958.3550.06

Powered by Capital Market - Live News