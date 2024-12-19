Avalon Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Vascon Engineers Ltd, Vakrangee Ltd, IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd and KFin Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 December 2024.

Avalon Technologies Ltd soared 10.00% to Rs 994.55 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 98978 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46108 shares in the past one month.

Vascon Engineers Ltd spiked 8.09% to Rs 56.67. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 65006 shares in the past one month.

Vakrangee Ltd surged 6.47% to Rs 31.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 17.89 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14.81 lakh shares in the past one month.

IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd jumped 5.94% to Rs 430.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28764 shares in the past one month.

KFin Technologies Ltd rose 5.43% to Rs 1397.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41118 shares in the past one month.

