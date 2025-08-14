Avance Technologies standalone net profit rises 35.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 495.98% to Rs 25.21 crore

Net profit of Avance Technologies rose 35.00% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 495.98% to Rs 25.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.25.214.23-1.599.460.540.400.540.400.540.40

