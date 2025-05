Avantel has allotted 2,02,26,100 equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each on rights basis to the eligible shareholders at an issue price of Rs.40/- per equity share.

Consequent to the said allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the company stands increased to 26,49,61,920 equity shares of Rs 2 each.

