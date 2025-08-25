Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Avantel gains after securing Rs 3-cr order from DRDO

Avantel gains after securing Rs 3-cr order from DRDO

Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 3:52 PM IST
Avantel advanced 1.71% to Rs 151.65 after the company secured an order worth Rs 3.36 crore from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for the development, porting, and testing of SATCOM waveform (SDR).

The project is to be executed by 27 April 2026.

Avantel is engaged in the business of designing, developing, and maintaining wireless and satellite communication products, defence electronics, radar systems, and the development of network management software applications for its customers, mainly from the aerospace and defence sectors.

The companys consolidated net profit tanked 56.23% to Rs 3.23 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with 7.38 crore in Q1 FY25. However, revenue from operations marginally increased by 0.29% year on year to Rs 51.91 crore in Q1 FY26.

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 3:34 PM IST

