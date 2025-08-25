Fitch affirms India's sovereign rating at BBB -, highlights robust growth

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Indias Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating at BBB- with a Stable Outlook. It noted that India's ratings are supported by its robust growth and solid external finances. A strengthening record on delivering growth with macro stability and improving fiscal credibility should drive a steady improvement in its structural metrics, including GDP per capita, and increase the likelihood that debt can trend modestly downward in the medium term. Still, fiscal metrics are a credit weakness, with high deficits, debt and debt service compared with 'BBB' peers.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News