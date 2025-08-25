Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese markets register modest gains

Japanese markets register modest gains

Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 3:52 PM IST
Japanese markets eked out modest gains, boosted by tech stocks on optimism for looser monetary policy in the United States.

The Nikkei average rose 0.41 percent to 42,807.82, extending gains for a second consecutive session. The broader Topix index settled 0.15 percent higher at 3,105.49.

Technology investor SoftBank Group rallied 3.5 percent after the Trump administration said it would take a 9.9 percent stake in Intel for $8.9 billion.

Bathroom fixture manufacturer TOTO surged 8.4 percent after announcing plans to invest 30 billion yen to expand its factory in Morrow, Georgia.

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 3:38 PM IST

