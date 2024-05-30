Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Titan Biotech consolidated net profit rises 1.01% in the March 2024 quarter

Titan Biotech consolidated net profit rises 1.01% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.36% to Rs 39.92 crore

Net profit of Titan Biotech rose 1.01% to Rs 5.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.36% to Rs 39.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 36.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.04% to Rs 24.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.94% to Rs 164.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 144.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales39.9236.84 8 164.07144.00 14 OPM %17.7418.54 -20.8920.50 - PBDT7.217.07 2 34.8630.72 13 PBT6.376.36 0 31.5328.12 12 NP5.004.95 1 24.8524.84 0

First Published: May 30 2024 | 8:32 AM IST

