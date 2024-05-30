Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Reliance Communications reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2127.00 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:38 AM IST
Sales decline 17.12% to Rs 92.00 crore

Net Loss of Reliance Communications reported to Rs 2127.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1882.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 17.12% to Rs 92.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 111.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 7212.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 14499.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 20.04% to Rs 383.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 479.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales92.00111.00 -17 383.00479.00 -20 OPM %-2.1727.93 --2.87-3.97 - PBDT032.00 -100 14.00-38.00 LP PBT-30.000 0 -113.00-174.00 35 NP-2127.00-1882.00 -13 -7212.00-14499.00 50

First Published: May 30 2024 | 8:32 AM IST

