Avantel said that it has received a domestic contract from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) valued at Rs 137.12 crore.

The contract involves manufacturing, warranty, and comprehensive operation and maintenance contract (COAMC) services. As per the agreement, Avantel will provide a three-year warranty followed by seven years of COAMC support.

The company is required to furnish a Performance Bank Guarantee of 5%, in line with the contract terms.

The order is scheduled to be executed by September 2027, and has been awarded by a domestic entity.

Avantel clarified that neither the promoter nor promoter group companies have any interest in the awarding entity, and the transaction does not fall under related party transactions.