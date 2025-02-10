Avanti Feeds gains as Q3 PAT jumps 87% YoY to Rs 135 cr

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
Avanti Feeds advanced 3.23% to Rs 744 after the company reported 86.59% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 135.21 crore on 8.98% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,365.8 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax surged 59% to Rs 183.98 crore in the third quarter of 2024, compared with Rs 115.71 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

On the segmental front, revenue from shrimp feed was Rs 1,041.6 crore (up 11.86% YoY), processed shrimp stood at Rs 321.02 crore (up 0.01% YoY), and shrimp hatchery was at Rs 3.40 crore (up 133.83% YoY) during the quarter.

On a nine-month basis, the company's net profit increased 48.99% to Rs 377.05 crore on a 3.46% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 4,227.1 crore in 9M FY25 over 9M FY24.

Avanti Feeds is a manufacturer of prawn and fish feeds and shrimp processor and exporter. The company's principal products/services are shrimp feed and processed shrimp.

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

