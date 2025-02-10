Tilaknagar Industries stock plummets after court ruling in trademark dispute

Tilaknagar Industries hit a lower limit of 20% to Rs 293.40, following an order from the Bombay High Court in a long-standing trademark dispute.

The court dismissed Tilaknagar Industries (TI)'s motion seeking an injunction against the manufacturing and sale of alcoholic products bearing the "Mansion House" trademark by other parties.

The legal battle involved TI, Herman Jansen Beverages Nederland B.V., and Allied Blenders & Distillers (ABD). TI's motion sought to prevent these companies from using the "Mansion House" and "Savoy Club" trademarks, alleging it constituted passing off. However, the Bombay High Court dismissed TI's motion.

While the court also granted ABD permission to introduce "Mansion House" products in West Bengal, this particular order has been stayed for four weeks. This stay allows TI time to file an appeal against the overall court ruling. During this period, ABD is prohibited from launching any "Mansion House" products in the market.

Despite the court's decision, TI has stated that it will continue the uninterrupted use and sale of its "Mansion House" branded products while it prepares its appeal. The company has also indicated that, based on its internal assessment, it does not anticipate any significant financial impact on its business as a result of the court's order. The company is taking the necessary steps to safeguard its interests through the appeals process.

TI is one of India's leading alcoholic beverage (alcobev) companies, with a legacy spanning over 90 years. Over the years, TI has transformed into a major player in the India Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) industry having a manufacturing footprint of 19 units across 12 states. TI's brand portfolio straddles multiple categories, featuring two 'Millionaire' brandy brands Mansion House and Courrier Napoleon along with a strong presence in whisky, rum, and gin through Mansion House Whisky, Madiraa Rum and Blue Lagoon Gin. Recently, TI expanded into the luxury segment with Monarch Legacy Edition Brandy.

TI's consolidated net profit climbed 23.21% to Rs 53.93 crore in Q3 FY25, compared to Rs 43.77 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) declined 10% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 340.43 crore in Q3 December 2024, due to Route-To-Market (RTM) transition and associated price reduction in Andhra Pradesh.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News