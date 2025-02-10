Thomas Cook (India) signs MoU with Georgia National Tourism Administration

In a strategic initiative to boost travel to Georgia from the high-potential India market, Thomas Cook (India) has signed an MOU with Georgia National Tourism Administration (GNTA). This powerful collaboration focuses on building awareness and inspiring demand towards driving increased visitations to Georgia. Thomas Cook India's internal data reveals strong travel appetite from Indian consumers for fresh, new destinations and easy visa regimes.

This partnership aims to showcase Georgia along three key axes: attractiveness, accessibility and affordability. To inspire Indian travellers and catalyze demand, Thomas Cook India's partnership with GNTA will focus on key objectives, including -

Creating strong awareness for Georgia in the India market

Building inspirational content for the destination

Promoting MICE to Georgia

Joint marketing collaboration to promote Georgia in the India market

