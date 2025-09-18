Banco Products surges over 15% in two days: hits record high

Banco Products (India) rallied 7.47% to Rs 798.90, extending gains for the second consecutive trading session.

Shares of Banco Products (India) surged 15.79% in two trading sessions from its recent closing low of Rs 689.95 on 16 September 2025.

The stock hit an all-time high of Rs 826.85 today. On the BSE, 12.77 lakh shares have been traded so far, compared with an average daily volume of 1.29 lakh shares over the past two weeks.

The stock had outperformed the market over the past month, rising 48.72% as against the Sensex's 2.73% rise.

The stock had outperformed the market over the three months, surging 20.31 % as against the Sensex's 0.65% increase.

The counter had also outperformed the market in the past year, jumping 133.68% as against Sensex's 0.18% decline. On the technical front, the stock's daily RSI (relative strength index) stood at 79.013. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30. On the daily chart, the stock was trading above its 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day simple moving average (SMA), placed at 619.17, 576.55, and 496.11, respectively. These levels will act as crucial support zones in the near term. Banco Products (India) is engaged in the business of engine cooling and sealing systems both for automotive and industrial applications. On a consolidated basis, the companys net profit jumped 59.5% to Rs 109.52 crore on 20.8% increase in net sales to Rs 963.14 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.