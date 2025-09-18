Azad Engg rises after inauguration of exclusive Lean manufacturing facility in Hyderabad

Azad Engineering advanced 2.31% to Rs 1,643.85 after the company announced that it has inaugurated an exclusive Lean manufacturing facility at its new plant in Tunikibollaram Industrial Park, Hyderabad.

The facility was inaugurated in the presence of Siemens Energys senior global leadership team. It is designed to support the supply of highly engineered and complex rotating and stationary airfoils, critical components, subassemblies, and assemblies for advanced gas, industrial, and thermal power turbine engines. The new plant aims to meet Siemens Energys global demand across power generation and essential industries.

Azad Engineering is engaged in the manufacturing of precision forged and machined components for clean energy, aerospace, defense, oil and gas, and standalone power supply (SPS) as required by OEMs with its manufacturing unit in Hyderabad.