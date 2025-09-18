Force Motors slips on profit booking after recent rally

Force Motors fell 2.44% to Rs 19,363.50 on Thursday as investors booked profits following a sharp rally in the stock.

The stock had surged 10.15% over the past four consecutive sessions. It remains up 36.26% in the last three months and has nearly doubled with a 99.95% gain over the past year.

Force Motors is engaged in manufacturing light commercial vehicles, utility vehicles, and engines. It is an automobile company with a focus on the design, development, and manufacture of a range of automotive components, aggregates, and vehicles.

The company reported a 52.39% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 176.36 crore on a 21.88% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,297.25 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.