Avenue Supermarts Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jan 03 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
ITI Ltd, Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd, Ashapura Minechem Ltd and Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 January 2025.

Avenue Supermarts Ltd spiked 11.85% to Rs 4046.4 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26012 shares in the past one month.

ITI Ltd soared 8.92% to Rs 415.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 11.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.57 lakh shares in the past one month.

Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd surged 8.72% to Rs 83.4. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.68 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.38 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ashapura Minechem Ltd added 7.67% to Rs 443.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 26565 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 51664 shares in the past one month.

Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd spurt 7.08% to Rs 793.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 69782 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13285 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Jan 03 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

