Average Revenue Per User per month for wireless up around 17% in FY25

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India or TRAI today has released the "The Indian Telecom Services-Yearly Performance Indicators" for the year 2024-25. It showed that total number of internet subscribers increased from 954.40 million at the end of Mar-24 to 969.10 million at the end of Mar-25 with yearly rate of growth of 1.54%. Out of total 969.10 million internet subscribers, number of broadband subscribers is 944.12 million and number of narrowband subscribers is 24.98 million at the end of Mar-25.

Number of Broadband subscribers increased from 924.07 million at the end of Mar-24 to 944.12 million at the end of Mar-25 with yearly rate of growth of 2.17%. The number of Narrowband subscribers decreased from 30.34 million at the end of Mar-24 to 24.98 million at the end of Mar-25 with yearly rate of decline of 17.66%.

Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) per month for wireless service increased from Rs.149.25 in 2023-24 to Rs.174.46 in 2024-25, thereby showing a yearly rate of growth of 16.89%. Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) per month for prepaid service increased from Rs.146.37 in 2023-24 to Rs.173.84 in 2024-25. However, ARPU per month for postpaid service decreased from Rs.184.63 to Rs.180.86 during the same period. Number of wireless data subscribers has increased from 913.34 million at the end of Mar-24 to 939.51 million at the end of Mar-25 with yearly rate of growth of 2.87%. Further, total volume of wireless data usage increased from 1,94,774 PB during the year 2023-24 to 2,28,779 PB during the year 2024-25 with yearly growth of 17.46%.

Total revenue from wireless data usage increased from Rs. 1,86,226 crore in the year 2023-24 to Rs.2,15,078 crore in the year 2024-25 with yearly rate of growth of 15.49%. The total number of telephone subscribers in India increased from 1,199.28 million at the end of Mar-24 to 1,200.80 million at the end of Mar-25, registering a yearly rate of growth 0.13%. The overall Tele-density in India decreased from 85.69% at the end of Mar-24 to 85.04% at the end of Mar-25 at yearly rate of decline 0.75%. Total Wireless subscribers decreased from 1,165.49 million (Mobile) at the end of Mar-24 to 1,163.76 million (Mobile+5G FWA) at the end of Mar-25, thereby showing a yearly rate of decline of 0.15%. During the year 2024-25, net loss of 1.74 million wireless subscribers was recorded.

Overall Wireless Teledensity decreased from 83.27% (Mobile) at the end of Mar-24 to 82.42% (Mobile+5G FWA) at the end of Mar-25. Rural wireless Teledensity decreased from 58.87% to 58.67% and Urban wireless Teledensity also decreased from 127.51% to 124.83% at the end of Mar-25. Wireless (Mobile) subscribers decreased from 1,165.49 million at the end of Mar-24 to 1,156.99 million at the end of Mar-25, thereby showing a yearly rate of decline of 0.73%. During the year 2024-25, net loss of 8.50 million wireless subscribers was recorded. Wireless (Mobile) Teledensity decreased from 83.27% at the end of Mar-24 to 81.94% at the end of Mar-25. Rural wireless Teledensity decreased from 58.87% to 58.40% and Urban wireless Teledensity also decreased from 127.51% to 123.99% at the end of Mar-25.

Total Wireline subscriber base increased from 33.79 million at the end of Mar-24 to 37.04 million at the end of Mar-25 with yearly rate of growth of 9.62%. Overall Wireline Tele-density increased from 2.41% at the end of Mar-24 to 2.62% at the end of Mar-25. During the same period Rural wireline tele-density increased from 0.32% to 0.39% and Urban wireline tele-density also increased from 6.21% to 6.62%. Gross Revenue (GR) increased from Rs.3,36,066 crore in the year 2023-24 to Rs.3,72,097 crore in the year 2024-25 with yearly rate of growth of 10.72% and Applicable Gross Revenue (ApGR) increased from Rs.3,23,142 crore to Rs.3,56,283 crore with yearly growth rate of 10.26% during same period.