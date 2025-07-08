Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Steel: Q1 FY26 Production and Delivery Volumes (Provisional)

Tata Steel: Q1 FY26 Production and Delivery Volumes (Provisional)

Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 5:51 PM IST
(Figures in million tons) Q1 FY26 Q4 FY25 Q1 FY25Production Volumes Tata Steel India 5.26 5.44 5.27Tata Steel Netherlands 1.70 1.63 1.69Tata Steel Thailand 0.33 0.32 0.31Delivery Volumes Tata Steel India 4.75 5.60 4.94Tata Steel Netherlands 1.50 1.75 1.47Tata Steel UK 0.60 0.63 0.68Tata Steel Thailand 0.34 0.33 0.31

In 1QFY26, Tata Steel India crude steel production was 5.26 million tons and deliveries were 4.75 million tons. The maintenance related shutdowns in Jamshedpur (reline of G Blast Furnace) as well as at Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited (NINL), have led to decline in finished goods production adversely impacting our deliveries. Operations have since resumed at NINL and the reline of G Blast Furnace is progressing and is expected to be completed in July 2025.

Key highlights of domestic deliveries for the quarter:

-'Automotive & Special Products' vertical deliveries were around 0.77 million tons and were aided by 4% YoY growth in hi-end products. Tata Steel has received grade approvals for ultra-high strength steel from the recently commissioned continuous annealing facility at Kalinganagar. This places us on par with global leaders with capability to service the need for lightweighting and advanced mobility applications.

- 'Branded Products & Retail' vertical deliveries were 1.46 million tons and of this, Tata Tiscon was 0.48 million tons and Tata Astrum & Tata Steelium together accounted for around 0.81 million tons.

- 'Industrial Products & Projects' vertical deliveries were 1.6 million tons driven by value accretive segments such as Engineering and Ready-to-use solutions. Engineering witnessed a growth of 5% YoY, on account of improved volumes to Oil & Gas and Railways. SmartF@B, our ready-to-use solutions, grew 66% YoY. During the quarter, we successfully introduced India's first ever corrosion resistant air-cooled bars for coastal regions.

- Gross Merchandise Value from our e-commerce platforms, Tata Steel Aashiyana and DigECA, was Rs 1,350 crores and increased 39% YoY.

Tata Steel Netherlands liquid steel production in 1QFY26 was 1.7 million tons and deliveries were 1.5 million tons. Production as well as deliveries were marginally higher on YoY basis.

Tata Steel UK is serving its customers via downstream processing of purchased substrate. Deliveries for the quarter stood at 0.6 million tons. Work on the EAF project is progressing with construction at Port Talbot on course to commence this month.

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 5:36 PM IST

