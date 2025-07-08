JSW Steel records consolidated crude steel production of 7.26 Mnt in Q1 FY26

JSW Steel reported consolidated Crude Steel production for the first quarter of FY 2025-26 at 7.26 million tonnes. The Crude Steel production was higher by 14% YoY. However, it was lower by 5% QoQ primarily due to planned maintenance shutdowns of blast furnaces during the quarter. Post these planned maintenance shutdowns, the blast furnaces have been restarted and operating at optimum capacity levels. Accordingly, the capacity utilisation at Indian Operations stood at 87% for Q1 FY26.

The break-up of production is as below: (Mnt)

Particulars Q1 FY26 Q4 FY25 Q1 FY25 QoQ YoY Indian Operations 7.02 7.40* 6.12 -5% 15%JSW Steel USA - Ohio 0.24 0.23 0.23 Consolidated Production 7.26 7.63 6.35 -5% 14%*Including Trial run production of 0.21 Mnt in Q4'25

