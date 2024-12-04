Average turnaround time reducing at Indian ports

The average turnaround time for the Major Ports has reduced from 93.59 hours in 2013-14 to 48.06 hours in 2023-24, a reduction of 48.65%, according to an official update. The government has taken various steps to improve the turnaround time such as the construction of new berths, terminals, and parking plazas, mechanization / modernization / optimization of existing berths and terminals, streamlining of processes through digitalization, expansion of hinterland connectivity through rail and road, etc.

