Capital Market News

Average turnaround time reducing at Indian ports

Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
The average turnaround time for the Major Ports has reduced from 93.59 hours in 2013-14 to 48.06 hours in 2023-24, a reduction of 48.65%, according to an official update. The government has taken various steps to improve the turnaround time such as the construction of new berths, terminals, and parking plazas, mechanization / modernization / optimization of existing berths and terminals, streamlining of processes through digitalization, expansion of hinterland connectivity through rail and road, etc.

First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 9:14 AM IST

