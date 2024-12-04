Quicktouch Technologies consolidated net profit declines 21.97% in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Net profit of Quicktouch Technologies declined 21.97% to Rs 2.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 30.70% to Rs 24.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 34.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales24.2434.98 -31 OPM %13.3711.95 -PBDT3.804.53 -16 PBT2.753.83 -28 NP2.062.64 -22

First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

