Quicktouch Technologies consolidated net profit declines 21.97% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Quicktouch Technologies declined 21.97% to Rs 2.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 30.70% to Rs 24.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 34.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.24.2434.9813.3711.953.804.532.753.832.062.64

