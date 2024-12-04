BCL Enterprises standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 582.05% to Rs 2.66 croreNet profit of BCL Enterprises rose 200.00% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 582.05% to Rs 2.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2.660.39 582 OPM %22.5661.54 -PBDT0.720.24 200 PBT0.710.23 209 NP0.570.19 200
