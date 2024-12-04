BCL Enterprises standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 582.05% to Rs 2.66 crore

Net profit of BCL Enterprises rose 200.00% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 582.05% to Rs 2.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.2.660.3922.5661.540.720.240.710.230.570.19

