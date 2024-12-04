Swiggy reports consolidated net loss of Rs 625.53 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 30.33% to Rs 3601.45 crore

Net Loss of Swiggy reported to Rs 625.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 657.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 30.33% to Rs 3601.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2763.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.3601.452763.33-15.39-22.58-492.53-552.12-623.41-656.72-625.53-657.01

Powered by Capital Market - Live News