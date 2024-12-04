Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Swiggy reports consolidated net loss of Rs 625.53 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Swiggy reports consolidated net loss of Rs 625.53 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 30.33% to Rs 3601.45 crore

Net Loss of Swiggy reported to Rs 625.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 657.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 30.33% to Rs 3601.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2763.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales3601.452763.33 30 OPM %-15.39-22.58 -PBDT-492.53-552.12 11 PBT-623.41-656.72 5 NP-625.53-657.01 5

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals slow start for India markets; Asian markets decline

LIVE news: UP government forms 5-member panel to look into farmers' demands

Pernod Ricard denies breaching Indian law, internal probe claims violation

Trump's lawyers urge judge to drop his hush money criminal conviction

Microchip Technology pauses Chips Act application amid inventory woes

First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story