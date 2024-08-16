IFL Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 91.18% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 551.06% to Rs 15.30 crore

Net profit of IFL Enterprises declined 91.18% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 551.06% to Rs 15.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.15.302.35-0.461.280.240.470.170.470.030.34

