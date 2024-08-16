Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

IFL Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 91.18% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 9:53 AM IST
Sales rise 551.06% to Rs 15.30 crore

Net profit of IFL Enterprises declined 91.18% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 551.06% to Rs 15.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales15.302.35 551 OPM %-0.461.28 -PBDT0.240.47 -49 PBT0.170.47 -64 NP0.030.34 -91

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

