Avonmore Capital & Management Services consolidated net profit declines 74.60% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Avonmore Capital & Management Services declined 74.60% to Rs 4.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 17.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 31.99% to Rs 36.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 54.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.36.9254.2919.9341.708.9423.157.3921.934.4017.32

