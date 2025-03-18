Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AVP Infracon bags Rs 21-cr LoA for cold storage and warehouse project in Trichy

AVP Infracon bags Rs 21-cr LoA for cold storage and warehouse project in Trichy

Image
Last Updated : Mar 18 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

AVP Infracon announced that it has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 21 crore from Arun Kumar, AM Grand Associates, for the construction of a cold storage facility and warehouse on a turnkey basis at Suriyur, Trichy.

The order value is approximately Rs 21 crore, with a completion timeline of 10 months.

AVP Infracon is engaged in the construction of road projects based on Bill of Quantities (BOQ) and Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) methods. The company undertakes various types of infrastructure development and construction works, including expressways, national highways, flyovers, bridges, and other projects.

On a full-year basis, the company consolidated net profit jumped 54.9% to Rs 18.67 crore on a 39.9% rise in net sales to Rs 160.87 crore in FY24 over FY23.

Shares of AVP Infracon fell 2.88% to Rs 155 on the NSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Petronet LNG receives affirmation in credit ratings from ICRA

Nifty above 22,750 mark; consumer durables shares rally for 2nd day

Sun Pharma gains as arm acquires Antibe Therapeutics for $4.5 Million

Coffee Day rallies after board nod to settle debt obligation of IDBI Trusteeship

Taneja Aerospace gains on bagging order from Bharat Electronics

First Published: Mar 18 2025 | 1:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story