AVP Infracon bags Rs 21-cr LoA for cold storage and warehouse project in Trichy

AVP Infracon announced that it has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 21 crore from Arun Kumar, AM Grand Associates, for the construction of a cold storage facility and warehouse on a turnkey basis at Suriyur, Trichy.

The order value is approximately Rs 21 crore, with a completion timeline of 10 months.

AVP Infracon is engaged in the construction of road projects based on Bill of Quantities (BOQ) and Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) methods. The company undertakes various types of infrastructure development and construction works, including expressways, national highways, flyovers, bridges, and other projects.

On a full-year basis, the company consolidated net profit jumped 54.9% to Rs 18.67 crore on a 39.9% rise in net sales to Rs 160.87 crore in FY24 over FY23.

Shares of AVP Infracon fell 2.88% to Rs 155 on the NSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News