Petronet LNG announced that ICRA has reaffirmed the Company's existing rating of ICRA AAA/A1+ (Stable) for the Fund-Based and Non-Fund-Based credit limits of Rs. 12,000 crore from the banks and assigned a rating of ICRA AAA/A1+ (Stable) for the enhanced Fund-Based and Non-Fund-Based credit limits from Rs. 12,000 crore to Rs. 15,000 crore.

