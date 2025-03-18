Sun Pharma gains as arm acquires Antibe Therapeutics for $4.5 Million

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries rose 1.14% to Rs 1,725.55 after its subsidiary, TARO Pharmaceuticals Inc., completed the 100% acquisition of Antibe Therapeutics Inc. of Canada for a total consideration of $4.5 million.

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries is a leading global pharmaceutical company with a specialty and generic presence and India's top pharma company.

The pharma majors consolidated net profit increased 15.04% to Rs 2,903.38 crore on a 10.46% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 13,675.46 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News