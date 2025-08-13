Avro India standalone net profit rises 59.09% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 29.61% to Rs 21.67 crore

Net profit of Avro India rose 59.09% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 29.61% to Rs 21.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 16.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.21.6716.725.917.182.461.421.430.691.050.66

Powered by Capital Market - Live News