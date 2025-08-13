Kalyani Commercials standalone net profit rises 1.61% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 64.30% to Rs 95.05 crore

Net profit of Kalyani Commercials rose 1.61% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 64.30% to Rs 95.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 57.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.95.0557.851.662.160.920.900.840.830.630.62

