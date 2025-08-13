Kabra Commercial standalone net profit declines 31.94% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 25.39% to Rs 2.38 crore

Net profit of Kabra Commercial declined 31.94% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 25.39% to Rs 2.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.2.383.19-10.0825.080.681.040.671.030.490.72

