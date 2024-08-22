Awfis Space soars on Bengaluru expansion

Awfis Space Solutions soared 12.12% to Rs 883.60 after the company announced the launch of two new coworking spaces in Bengaluru, India.

The centers are located in Mantri Commerce and Vista Pixel, and offer a combined total of 66,846 square feet of workspace. Both centers are located in prime locations with excellent connectivity to major business districts. They also offer a range of amenities, including advanced technology and facility management services.

As of June 2024, the company operated 1,12,038 seats across 185 centers, covering 5.6 million sq. ft. across 17 cities. Awfis plans to further expand its presence in India by adding 40,000 new seats in FY25, bringing its total to 135,000 seats by the end of the fiscal year.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp