AWFIS Space Solutions consolidated net profit declines 58.70% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.47% to Rs 366.86 crore

Net profit of AWFIS Space Solutions declined 58.70% to Rs 15.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 38.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 25.47% to Rs 366.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 292.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.366.86292.3836.0634.26111.4779.3316.3314.6615.9738.67

