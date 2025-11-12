Creative Newtech consolidated net profit rises 43.34% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 59.21% to Rs 655.01 crore

Net profit of Creative Newtech rose 43.34% to Rs 18.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 59.21% to Rs 655.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 411.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.655.01411.423.482.9822.1315.3421.8015.0518.9513.22

