Kiran Vyapar consolidated net profit declines 99.79% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 19.69% to Rs 33.21 crore

Net profit of Kiran Vyapar declined 99.79% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 33.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 19.69% to Rs 33.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 41.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.33.2141.3539.0591.415.6744.815.6344.760.0733.72

Powered by Capital Market - Live News