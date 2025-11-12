Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality consolidated net profit declines 7.24% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 34.23% to Rs 214.21 crore

Net profit of Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality declined 7.24% to Rs 14.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 15.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 34.23% to Rs 214.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 159.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.214.21159.5911.4714.7926.3225.8319.4221.0514.6115.75

