Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AWFIS Space Solutions reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.79 crore in the June 2024 quarter

AWFIS Space Solutions reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.79 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 4:54 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 37.31% to Rs 257.74 crore

Net profit of AWFIS Space Solutions reported to Rs 2.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 8.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 37.31% to Rs 257.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 187.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales257.74187.70 37 OPM %30.6727.09 -PBDT61.0934.93 75 PBT2.79-8.31 LP NP2.79-8.31 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Subdued discretionary spending to hit India's IT services growth: Report

EyeROV raises Rs 10 cr in pre-Series A round led by Unicorn India Ventures

LIVE: Nykaa Q1 PAT soars 152% to Rs 13.64 crore, revenue jumps 23%

Indian visa application centre in Dhaka resumes limited operations

We didn't even get desired coach for Olympics: Indian shuttler Ashwini

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 4:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story