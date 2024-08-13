Gokak Textiles reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.04 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 22.75% to Rs 26.42 crore

Net Loss of Gokak Textiles reported to Rs 5.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 12.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 22.75% to Rs 26.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 34.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.26.4234.2018.51-6.020.29-7.87-4.74-13.05-5.04-12.11

