FSN E-Commerce Ventures consolidated net profit rises 192.12% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.81% to Rs 1746.11 crore

Net profit of FSN E-Commerce Ventures rose 192.12% to Rs 9.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 22.81% to Rs 1746.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1421.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1746.111421.825.505.1782.1461.6422.089.729.643.30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp