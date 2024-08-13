Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Apollo Sindoori Hotels consolidated net profit declines 61.10% in the June 2024 quarter

Apollo Sindoori Hotels consolidated net profit declines 61.10% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 4:53 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 5.50% to Rs 127.70 crore

Net profit of Apollo Sindoori Hotels declined 61.10% to Rs 1.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.50% to Rs 127.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 121.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales127.70121.04 6 OPM %4.015.80 -PBDT5.667.48 -24 PBT3.515.60 -37 NP1.493.83 -61

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Subdued discretionary spending to hit India's IT services growth: Report

EyeROV raises Rs 10 cr in pre-Series A round led by Unicorn India Ventures

LIVE: Nykaa Q1 PAT soars 152% to Rs 13.64 crore, revenue jumps 23%

Indian visa application centre in Dhaka resumes limited operations

We didn't even get desired coach for Olympics: Indian shuttler Ashwini

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 4:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story