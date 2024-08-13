Apollo Sindoori Hotels consolidated net profit declines 61.10% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.50% to Rs 127.70 croreNet profit of Apollo Sindoori Hotels declined 61.10% to Rs 1.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.50% to Rs 127.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 121.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales127.70121.04 6 OPM %4.015.80 -PBDT5.667.48 -24 PBT3.515.60 -37 NP1.493.83 -61
