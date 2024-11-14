Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Axel Polymers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.81 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 3:05 PM IST
Sales decline 55.14% to Rs 13.87 crore

Net loss of Axel Polymers reported to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 55.14% to Rs 13.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 30.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales13.8730.92 -55 OPM %1.084.50 -PBDT-0.690.62 PL PBT-0.810.50 PL NP-0.810.50 PL

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 2:48 PM IST

