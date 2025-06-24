Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Axis Bank allots 1.11 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 6:31 PM IST
Axis Bank has allotted 111,025 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each of the Bank on 24 June 2025, pursuant to exercise of stock options / units under its ESOP / RSU Scheme.

The paid-up share capital of the Bank has accordingly increased from Rs. 6,202,154,800 (3,101,077,400 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each) to Rs. 6,202,376,850 (3,101,188,425 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each).

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 6:13 PM IST

