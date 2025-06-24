Axis Bank allots 1.11 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Axis Bank has allotted 111,025 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each of the Bank on 24 June 2025, pursuant to exercise of stock options / units under its ESOP / RSU Scheme.

The paid-up share capital of the Bank has accordingly increased from Rs. 6,202,154,800 (3,101,077,400 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each) to Rs. 6,202,376,850 (3,101,188,425 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each).

