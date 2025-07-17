Axis Bank consolidated net profit declines 2.99% in the June 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 3.82% to Rs 32348.31 crore

Net profit of Axis Bank declined 2.99% to Rs 6243.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6436.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Total Operating Income rose 3.82% to Rs 32348.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 31158.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.32348.3131158.5256.7761.848179.708643.348179.708643.346243.726436.43

