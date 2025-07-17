Pratiksha Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.11 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 48.23% to Rs 1.17 crore

Net Loss of Pratiksha Chemicals reported to Rs 2.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 48.23% to Rs 1.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1.172.26-179.497.96-2.190.10-2.190.04-2.11-0.05

